Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $26.90 Million Position in Aramark (ARMK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 910,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,868 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $26,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Aramark by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Aramark by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new position in Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARMK shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Aramark from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price target on Aramark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 134,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,989. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $43.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 43,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,299,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

