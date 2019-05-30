SunTrust Banks Comments on Upland Software Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for Upland Software in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Tillman now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UPLD. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upland Software from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $47.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.69. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 27.01% and a negative net margin of 8.77%. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upland Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 31,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Upland Software by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 750,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,637 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Upland Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 114,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Upland Software news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 41,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $1,711,514.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,435 shares in the company, valued at $12,576,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 28,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,135,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 509,230 shares in the company, valued at $20,506,692.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,431 shares of company stock worth $3,359,128 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

