Suretly (SUR) Price Hits $0.88 on Major Exchanges

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar. Suretly has a market capitalization of $206,714.00 and approximately $21,035.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suretly token can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00010186 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $766.19 or 0.08862242 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00038293 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001666 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012970 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000614 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,581 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,658 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com.

Buying and Selling Suretly

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

