Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at $173,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,461 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,904,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,961 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 347.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,849,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,719 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,919,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590,749 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.45. 3,692,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,312,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

