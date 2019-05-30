T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $35,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 54,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth about $82,537,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth about $1,323,000. Institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, February 7th. HSBC set a $80.00 target price on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BidaskClub cut T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.54.

TMUS stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $80.93.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $350,682.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 543,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,982,709.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/t-mobile-us-inc-tmus-shares-sold-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.