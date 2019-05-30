Tailored Brands (TLRD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE:TLRD) traded down 6.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.89. 2,786,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,671,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tailored Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price target on Tailored Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Tailored Brands alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61. The stock has a market cap of $326.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.24 million. Tailored Brands had a negative return on equity of 1,944.45% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tailored Brands Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Tailored Brands’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, insider Carrie Ann Ask acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,328.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,743.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tailored Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tailored Brands by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/tailored-brands-tlrd-stock-price-down-6-2.html.

About Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD)

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tailored Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailored Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.