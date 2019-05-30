TapImmune (MRKR) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MRKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of TapImmune in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.22 price target for the company. Finally, WBB Securities upgraded shares of TapImmune from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.29 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRKR opened at $5.91 on Thursday. TapImmune has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts predict that TapImmune will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TapImmune stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of TapImmune worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About TapImmune

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

