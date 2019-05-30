Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Shares Bought by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,153,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454,138 shares during the period. Targa Resources accounts for about 3.4% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $546,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Targa Resources by 800.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Targa Resources by 65.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 26.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.32. 908,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,506,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.60 and a beta of 2.01. Targa Resources Corp has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 1,820.00%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Robert B. Evans acquired 51,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $2,024,919.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,366.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Targa Resources to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

