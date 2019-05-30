Tc Pipelines Sees Unusually High Options Volume (TRP)

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,610 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 928% compared to the typical volume of 254 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tc Pipelines stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tc Pipelines stock opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.89. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $49.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a $60.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, GMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

