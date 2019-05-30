TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.41 Million Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 12.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,873,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,691,000 after acquiring an additional 324,517 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.1% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 203,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 17.0% during the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 612,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 88,877 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.9% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 23,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.58. 173,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,143. Weyerhaeuser Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.10.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

