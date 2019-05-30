Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) Short Interest Up 53.8% in April

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,137,456 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 2,040,157 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,490 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Telephone & Data Systems news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 40,000 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 15,867 shares of Telephone & Data Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $498,541.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,590.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,668. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,420,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $274,001,000 after purchasing an additional 305,937 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 15.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,961,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399,521 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.3% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,867,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,385 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 46.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,730,048 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,164,000 after purchasing an additional 546,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,695,366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,099,000 after purchasing an additional 261,140 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDS opened at $30.25 on Thursday. Telephone & Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.14. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Telephone & Data Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Telephone & Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

