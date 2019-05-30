Telford Homes plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8.50 (TEF)

Telford Homes plc (LON:TEF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share on Friday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TEF opened at GBX 293.20 ($3.83) on Thursday. Telford Homes has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a one year high of GBX 472 ($6.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.76.

Get Telford Homes alerts:

In other Telford Homes news, insider Jonathan Di-Stefano purchased 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,599.36 ($4,703.20).

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEF. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.85) price objective on shares of Telford Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price objective on shares of Telford Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Telford Homes in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Telford Homes from GBX 469 ($6.13) to GBX 441 ($5.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 11th.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/telford-homes-plc-announces-dividend-of-gbx-8-50-tef.html.

About Telford Homes

Telford Homes Plc engages in the housebuilding and property development businesses in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham Cross, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Telford Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telford Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.