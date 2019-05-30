TELUS Co. (TU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

TU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 15th.

NYSE TU traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $37.09. 428,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. TELUS has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $37.84.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.4191 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARP Americas LP increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,433 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 7,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 199.7% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

