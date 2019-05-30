TenX Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TenX has a market cap of $28.12 million and $1.25 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002855 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, Coinrail and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005185 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00381470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.38 or 0.02324286 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001580 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00157402 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000818 BTC.

About TenX

TenX was first traded on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,347,861 tokens. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, COSS, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BigONE, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Huobi, Liqui, Neraex, Coinrail, Vebitcoin, IDEX, HitBTC, BitBay, Bit-Z, Kucoin and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.