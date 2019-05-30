Terex Co. (TEX) Receives $36.64 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Terex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $34,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $53,474. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.71. The company had a trading volume of 450,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,753. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.60. Terex has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

