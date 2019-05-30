Tesla Inc (TSLA) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 371,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,595 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,322,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,771,281,000 after acquiring an additional 505,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Tesla by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,302 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 306,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,055,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss sold 38,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $8,801,379.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,964,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,100 shares of company stock valued at $25,820,036. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $189.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.83. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.51) by ($1.59). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $450.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. BidaskClub raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $500.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.79.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

