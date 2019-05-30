Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Holdings in Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 601.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 69,063.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 13,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $429,470.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,813.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $119,424.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,105,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,087. Heritage Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $57.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Financial Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Heritage Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

