Texas Permanent School Fund Has $767,000 Stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

SGMS has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Scientific Games from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

SGMS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,242. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 57.98 and a beta of 2.32. Scientific Games Corp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $62.35.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.28 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/texas-permanent-school-fund-has-767000-stake-in-scientific-games-corp-sgms.html.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.