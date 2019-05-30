TheStreet (TST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TheStreet Inc. is a digital financial media company. It is focused on the financial, and mergers and acquisitions environment. The Company’s digital services provides users, subscribers and advertisers content and tools through online, social media, tablet and mobile channels. TheStreet Inc., formerly known as TheStreet Com., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on TheStreet from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Lake Street Capital set a $30.00 target price on TheStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TheStreet in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of TST stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.32. 6,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,585. The company has a market cap of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.05. TheStreet has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

TheStreet (NASDAQ:TST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 million. TheStreet had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 143.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that TheStreet will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 11,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, with a total value of $80,446.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 30,982 shares of company stock valued at $139,236 over the last ninety days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TheStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in TheStreet by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 11,118 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TheStreet during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in TheStreet by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TheStreet by 21,929.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 84,210 shares during the last quarter.

TheStreet, Inc, a financial news and information provider, provides business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) content and products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: TheDeal/BoardEx, RateWatch, and Business to Consumer. Its B2B products include The Deal, a digital subscription model that delivers coverage primarily to institutional investors on changes in corporate control comprising merges and acquisitions, private equity, corporate activism, and restructuring; and BoardEx, an institutional relationship capital management database and platform, which holds profiles of approximately 1 million business leaders.

