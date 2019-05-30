Theta Token Price Reaches $0.0461 (THETA)

Theta Token (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Theta Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC on popular exchanges including WazirX, Fatbtc, Coineal and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Theta Token has traded 30% lower against the dollar. Theta Token has a market cap of $32.55 million and $2.21 million worth of Theta Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $772.32 or 0.08845790 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000317 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00038012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001731 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00013480 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000619 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Theta Token

Theta Token is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Theta Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,502,689 tokens. The official website for Theta Token is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Token is /r/thetatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Token’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Token Token Trading

Theta Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit, WazirX, Bithumb, Upbit, Binance, IDEX, DDEX, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi, Coineal, Hotbit and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

