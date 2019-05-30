Tilly’s (TLYS) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 272.4% on a year-over-year basis. Tilly’s updated its Q2 2019 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.17-0.23 EPS.

Tilly’s stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.37. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $25.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tilly’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry purchased 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.08 per share, for a total transaction of $52,131.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Kubo sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $144,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 480.6% in the first quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 81,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 67,762 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. SEI Investments Co grew its position in Tilly’s by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 63,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 505.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 402,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in Tilly’s by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 428,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 67,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

