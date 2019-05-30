TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $64.16 Million Stake in Pivotal Software (PVTL)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,077,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pivotal Software were worth $64,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Pivotal Software by 195.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pivotal Software in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pivotal Software by 267.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pivotal Software by 406.8% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period.

Pivotal Software stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,817. Pivotal Software has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

Pivotal Software (NASDAQ:PVTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.21 million. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Pivotal Software news, SVP Andrew M. Cohen sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $268,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Hieatt sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $495,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 311,461 shares of company stock worth $6,397,001.

PVTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Pivotal Software in a report on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Pivotal Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pivotal Software from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Pivotal Software Profile

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

