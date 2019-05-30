TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,200 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,007,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $80,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $447,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 545.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $218,000.

In related news, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,823 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $226,715.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,136,105.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dominique Grau sold 7,711 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $616,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,162 shares of company stock worth $2,575,907.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Shares of NYSE A traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.25. 666,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,387. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $82.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

