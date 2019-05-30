Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,626,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 5,163.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,415,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 13,160,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,423,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,987,000 after buying an additional 1,648,165 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,226,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,882,000 after buying an additional 1,438,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,034,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,179,000 after buying an additional 1,331,837 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DWDP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.23. 99,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,069,920. DowDuPont Inc has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $48.34. The stock has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DowDuPont shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Saturday, June 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 31st.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DowDuPont from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on DowDuPont to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

