Tompkins Financial Corp Has $5.15 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,757 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price target on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.39.

MCD traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $197.04. 23,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,465,526. The company has a market capitalization of $150.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $201.15.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

