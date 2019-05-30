Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. Takes $13.92 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 386,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,917,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 766.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,291,053. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.76 and a 12 month high of $108.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.1708 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

