Tradition Capital Management LLC Sells 524 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Tradition Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 74,132,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,955,211,000 after buying an additional 511,752 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 333.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 229,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $129.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.99.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $116.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,237. The company has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $81.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.645 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total value of $1,828,556.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,506,095.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $128,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,959 shares of company stock valued at $31,976,302 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

