Trigon Metals (TM) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 2.00

Headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CVE:TM opened at C$0.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92. Trigon Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.05 and a 12-month high of C$0.25.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

