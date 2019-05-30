TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (TNP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $118.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.61 million. On average, analysts expect TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $3.11 on Thursday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.97%.

TNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

