Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Position in American States Water Co (AWR)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 11,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,614,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,340,000 after buying an additional 42,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 102,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other American States Water news, Director Sarah J. Anderson sold 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $173,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,892.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eva G. Tang sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $44,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,651 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American States Water stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.36. 756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. American States Water Co has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). American States Water had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American States Water Co will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.95%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of American States Water in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

