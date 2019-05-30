Twin Tree Management LP Invests $4.24 Million in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Hilton Hotels by 3,751.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,470,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,698 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.84.

In other news, insider Ian Russell Carter sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,006,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,975,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.76. 31,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,133. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.18. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 201.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

