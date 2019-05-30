Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Short Interest Update

Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,317,831 shares, a growth of 125.6% from the April 15th total of 2,357,220 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,189,273 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultrapar Participacoes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultrapar Participacoes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of UGP stock opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ultrapar Participacoes SA (UGP) Short Interest Update” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/ultrapar-participacoes-sa-ugp-short-interest-update.html.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.