Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Unifi an industry rank of 208 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UFI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of UFI traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. The company had a trading volume of 112,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,953. Unifi has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company has a market capitalization of $352.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Unifi had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unifi news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $302,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Spring Master Fund L. Valueact bought 52,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $1,060,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 268,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,465,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in Unifi by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,127,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after acquiring an additional 202,679 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Unifi by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unifi by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Unifi by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Unifi in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

