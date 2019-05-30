Uniper SE (UN01) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €23.97 ($27.88).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UN01. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of UN01 opened at €24.94 ($29.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a fifty-two week high of €27.74 ($32.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

