US Bancorp DE Has $3.49 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Macquarie upgraded Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 71,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,036. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 10.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3121 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “US Bancorp DE Has $3.49 Million Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/us-bancorp-de-has-3-49-million-position-in-suncor-energy-inc-su.html.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.