UTRUST (UTK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $933,123.00

UTRUST (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One UTRUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0739 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and OKEx. Over the last seven days, UTRUST has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. UTRUST has a market cap of $33.25 million and approximately $933,123.00 worth of UTRUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UTRUST Token Profile

UTRUST’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. UTRUST’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. UTRUST’s official website is utrust.com. UTRUST’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UTRUST is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for UTRUST is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling UTRUST

UTRUST can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UTRUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UTRUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UTRUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

