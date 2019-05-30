Valmark Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of HDV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,663. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $95.51.

