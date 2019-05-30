Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL) Holdings Reduced by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $63.62 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $74.06.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/vanguard-ftse-pacific-etf-vpl-holdings-reduced-by-close-asset-management-ltd.html.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.