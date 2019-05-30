Veeva Systems (VEEV) PT Raised to $153.00 at JMP Securities

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by analysts at JMP Securities from $122.00 to $153.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential downside of 1.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

NYSE:VEEV traded up $21.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 125.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.71. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $73.47 and a 52-week high of $145.70.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $244.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.53, for a total transaction of $76,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,164.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $201,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,542 shares of company stock valued at $15,168,295 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 44,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 44,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 74,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.