Verge Price Reaches $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex and Sistemkoin. Verge has a market cap of $174.48 million and $6.22 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.75 or 0.01339407 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001557 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00067987 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004698 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,196,794,600 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

Verge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, Bitfinex, Coindeal, Bitbns, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit, Huobi, Gate.io, Upbit, SouthXchange, TradeOgre, Graviex, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

