Veritone (VERI) Shares Up 15.3%

Shares of Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI) shot up 15.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.88. 908,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 669,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

Several brokerages have commented on VERI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Veritone in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The firm has a market cap of $175.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.81.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.41. Veritone had a negative net margin of 185.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Veritone Inc will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, insider Ryan Steelberg bought 30,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, for a total transaction of $249,083.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Veritone by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Veritone by 3,841.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 85,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Veritone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

