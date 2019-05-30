Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 30.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,970 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1,750.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACBI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.20. 2,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,402. Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The stock has a market cap of $413.39 million, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/victory-capital-management-inc-boosts-holdings-in-atlantic-capital-bancshares-inc-acbi.html.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.