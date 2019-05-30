Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 20.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,147 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Foundation by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,636,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,906,000 after acquiring an additional 170,228 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,602,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,606,000 after buying an additional 321,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,550,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,218,000 after buying an additional 98,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,550,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,218,000 after buying an additional 98,604 shares during the period. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,241,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,965,000 after buying an additional 73,357 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Foundation alerts:

FFWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

FFWM traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,600. The company has a market capitalization of $607.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. First Foundation Inc has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/victory-capital-management-inc-boosts-holdings-in-first-foundation-inc-ffwm.html.

First Foundation Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.