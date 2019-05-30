Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Covenant Transportation Group were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVTI. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Covenant Transportation Group by 400.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Covenant Transportation Group in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVTI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Stephens set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Covenant Transportation Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Covenant Transportation Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.47. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,792. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $35.19. The stock has a market cap of $295.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Covenant Transportation Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $219.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/victory-capital-management-inc-has-1-28-million-stake-in-covenant-transportation-group-inc-cvti.html.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Recommended Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.