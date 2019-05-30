VMware (VMW) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.49 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.04 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2020 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VMware from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.78.

Shares of VMW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $191.09. 1,644,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,192. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.81. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $129.33 and a fifty-two week high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $4,077,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,523,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.98, for a total value of $308,382.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 315,896 shares of company stock worth $58,151,231. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

