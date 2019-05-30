WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Receives $132.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBC. ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WABCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Stephens set a $152.00 price target on shares of WABCO and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of WABCO from $116.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of WABCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get WABCO alerts:

Shares of WBC opened at $130.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.60. WABCO has a twelve month low of $98.90 and a twelve month high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.31 million. WABCO had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 30.90%. Analysts predict that WABCO will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WABCO in the first quarter worth $233,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,394,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $149,730,000 after acquiring an additional 378,995 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of WABCO by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.