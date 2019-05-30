Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Position Increased by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 42,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $4,552,532.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,779,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 700 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,106.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, February 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.22.

WM stock opened at $107.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.96 and a 1-year high of $109.99.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

