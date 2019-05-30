Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,443,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,075 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $289,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 646.1% in the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 54,340 shares during the last quarter.

BMV SHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a one year low of $1,477.38 and a one year high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1564 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

