Welltower Inc (WELL) Stake Lessened by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 39.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Welltower to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Welltower to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $79.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $56.49 and a 12 month high of $82.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.35%.

In other Welltower news, CEO Thomas J. Derosa sold 19,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,504,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

