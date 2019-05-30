Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $218,000 in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Stock

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,155,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,703,929,000 after acquiring an additional 194,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after buying an additional 285,330 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,807,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,888,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,229,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,557,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,994,000 after buying an additional 24,411 shares during the last quarter.

A traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.52. 498,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,387. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $82.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.58.

In other Agilent Technologies news, insider Dominique Grau sold 7,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $616,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 438,939 shares in the company, valued at $35,115,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,162 shares of company stock worth $2,575,907 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

